🍽️ Costa Mesa Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Part-Time Roles

Costa Mesa has some nice part-time food and drink gigs right now, especially if you like coffee, tea, or smoothies. These are all in-person roles with tips and flexible hours.

Employer: Portola Coffee Roasters

Portola Coffee Roasters Location: Costa Mesa, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00/hour + tips

Work 2+ shifts per week at a well-known specialty coffee shop, mainly Friday–Monday with weekend and holiday availability. Great fit if you have 2+ years specialty coffee experience, can pour latte art, and want a flexible schedule, health insurance, and employee discounts.

Employer: Thrive Juice Lab

Location: Costa Mesa, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $17.00/hour + tips

Join a local 100% organic, gluten-free, dairy-free wellness café making smoothies, juices, and açaí bowls. Good for friendly, wellness-minded folks with weekday morning/daytime availability and looking for flexible hours.

Employer: CHAGEE

Location: Costa Mesa, CA

Type: Seasonal, part-time (under 29 hrs/week)

Pay: $20.00/hour + tips

Help a global modern teahouse through its busy holiday season (Thanksgiving–New Year’s). You’ll make tea drinks during evenings, weekends, and holidays, get paid training, free tea each shift, and a flexible schedule, and may be considered for a permanent part-time role if you shine.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good part-time spots in Costa Mesa go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.