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🍽️ Costa Mesa Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Part-Time Roles
Costa Mesa has some nice part-time food and drink gigs right now, especially if you like coffee, tea, or smoothies. These are all in-person roles with tips and flexible hours.
Coffee Barista – Part-Time
- Employer: Portola Coffee Roasters
- Location: Costa Mesa, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.00/hour + tips
Work 2+ shifts per week at a well-known specialty coffee shop, mainly Friday–Monday with weekend and holiday availability. Great fit if you have 2+ years specialty coffee experience, can pour latte art, and want a flexible schedule, health insurance, and employee discounts.
Smoothie Barista / Team Member
- Employer: Thrive Juice Lab
- Location: Costa Mesa, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $17.00/hour + tips
Join a local 100% organic, gluten-free, dairy-free wellness café making smoothies, juices, and açaí bowls. Good for friendly, wellness-minded folks with weekday morning/daytime availability and looking for flexible hours.
Seasonal Tea Barista (Charista) – Part-Time
- Employer: CHAGEE
- Location: Costa Mesa, CA
- Type: Seasonal, part-time (under 29 hrs/week)
- Pay: $20.00/hour + tips
Help a global modern teahouse through its busy holiday season (Thanksgiving–New Year’s). You’ll make tea drinks during evenings, weekends, and holidays, get paid training, free tea each shift, and a flexible schedule, and may be considered for a permanent part-time role if you shine.
If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good part-time spots in Costa Mesa go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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