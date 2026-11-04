🍽️ Costa Mesa Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings

Costa Mesa’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady hiring in restaurants and catering. If you like fast-paced shifts, good food, and team vibes, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Elevate Dining Group (Oji Sushi & Bar)

Elevate Dining Group (Oji Sushi & Bar) Location: Costa Mesa, CA (92627)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90 – $20.00/hour

Perks: Employee discount, food provided

High-energy sushi spot looking for friendly, fast servers who like a busy, team-focused floor. Great if you’re reliable, love guest service, and want steady full-time hours.

Employer: Din Tai Fung

Location: 3333 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA (South Coast Plaza)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.90/hour + estimated $13.50 – $14.50/hour in tips

Perks: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, HSA, commuter accounts, 401(k) with match, employee assistance program, discounts, employee meals, growth opportunities

Join a famous, Michelin-recognized brand and keep the dining room running smoothly by clearing and resetting tables. Good fit if you’re 18+, can stand for long periods, and want a well-known name on your resume.

Employer: Growing sushi restaurant (restaurant group)

Growing sushi restaurant (restaurant group) Location: Costa Mesa, CA

Type: In-person

Pay: $17.00 – $18.00/hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, food provided

Newer sushi spot backed by an established group, looking for servers with Japanese food service experience and Toast POS skills. Nice option if you want slightly higher base pay and like working with modern systems.

Employer: Plates + Bowls Catering

Location: Costa Mesa, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $28.00/hour

Fun, creative catering company serving big Orange County clients, looking for a cook to handle prep, batch cooking, and event execution. Great for experienced cooks who like variety, large-batch cooking, and being part of a playful, high-standard kitchen.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good food jobs in Costa Mesa go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.