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🎓 Costa Mesa Education Jobs With Multiple Openings
Costa Mesa has a nice mix of school and coaching roles right now, from after-school care to high-impact teaching and fitness instruction.
Here are several education & training jobs hiring in Costa Mesa, CA:
Pilates Reformer Instructor
- Employer: 24 Hour Fitness
- Location: 589 Anton Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
- Type: Full-time (and part-time options)
- Pay: $40.00 – $45.00 per hour
Lead reformer-based Pilates classes in a clean, well-equipped studio while building real relationships with members. This role comes with a free gym membership, health benefits for 30+ hours/week, 401(k) with match, and other wellness perks.
Youth Development Coach, Alpha – $120,000/year USD
- Employer: Alpha School
- Location: Listed for Costa Mesa, CA (Alpha recruits nationally; campuses in multiple cities)
- Type: Full-time, on-site, year-round
- Pay: $120,000 per year (weekly pay)
Work all day with K–3 students, using learning apps plus short, targeted reading sessions to close skill gaps fast. This is a high-impact role for someone with structured literacy training and several years of experience teaching or coaching young kids.
Extended School Program Aide (Part-Time)
- Employer: Mariners Christian School
- Location: Costa Mesa, CA
- Type: Part-time, 10-month school-year role
- Hours: Mon–Fri, ~2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (20 hrs/week)
- Pay: $21.00 – $24.00 per hour
Support TK–8 students in an after-school setting with homework help, games, and enrichment activities in a Christian environment. Great fit if you enjoy working with kids, want steady afternoon hours, and value a faith-based workplace.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles or future openings listed on the employer’s site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.