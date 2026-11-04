🎓 Costa Mesa Education Jobs With Multiple Openings

Costa Mesa has a nice mix of school and coaching roles right now, from after-school care to high-impact teaching and fitness instruction.

Here are several education & training jobs hiring in Costa Mesa, CA:

Employer: 24 Hour Fitness

24 Hour Fitness Location: 589 Anton Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Type: Full-time (and part-time options)

Pay: $40.00 – $45.00 per hour

Lead reformer-based Pilates classes in a clean, well-equipped studio while building real relationships with members. This role comes with a free gym membership, health benefits for 30+ hours/week, 401(k) with match, and other wellness perks.

Employer: Alpha School

Location: Listed for Costa Mesa, CA (Alpha recruits nationally; campuses in multiple cities)

Listed for (Alpha recruits nationally; campuses in multiple cities) Type: Full-time, on-site, year-round

Pay: $120,000 per year (weekly pay)

Work all day with K–3 students, using learning apps plus short, targeted reading sessions to close skill gaps fast. This is a high-impact role for someone with structured literacy training and several years of experience teaching or coaching young kids.

Employer: Mariners Christian School

Location: Costa Mesa, CA

Type: Part-time, 10-month school-year role

Hours: Mon–Fri, ~2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (20 hrs/week)

Pay: $21.00 – $24.00 per hour

Support TK–8 students in an after-school setting with homework help, games, and enrichment activities in a Christian environment. Great fit if you enjoy working with kids, want steady afternoon hours, and value a faith-based workplace.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles or future openings listed on the employer’s site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.