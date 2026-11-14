Coshocton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital shifts to in‑home care and retail pharmacy. If you’re in medical or patient care, there are several ways to plug in locally.

Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.

Interim HealthCare Inc. Location: Coshocton, OH (cases between Coshocton and Warsaw)

(cases between Coshocton and Warsaw) Type: Full-time / Part-time / PRN / Weekends

Full-time / Part-time / PRN / Weekends Pay: $16–$18 per hour

Two urgent cases: a flexible 24-hour private pay case and an overnight 7 PM–7 AM rotation. One-on-one care in clients’ homes with daily pay option, no required overtime, and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Coshocton Regional Medical Center

Location: Coshocton, OH

Type: Per Diem, variable shift

Per Diem, Work in a 56-bed, not-for-profit hospital doing respiratory therapy and pulmonary diagnostics, with the chance to occasionally serve as Lead RCP on shift. Great fit if you’re licensed, RRT (or close), and want flexible hospital hours.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Coshocton, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $33.50–$45.30 per hour

For near‑grads or new PharmDs ready to step into a pharmacist role. You’ll counsel patients, give immunizations, help run the pharmacy, and build relationships with local providers while working toward full licensure.

Employer: Coshocton Regional Medical Center

Location: Coshocton, OH

Type: Per Diem, 12‑hour day or night

Per Diem, Perform diagnostic X‑ray and other imaging (CT experience or willingness to train needed). Good option if you want flexible shifts in a small hospital setting and are comfortable taking the lead in the department when needed.

Employer: Coshocton Regional Medical Center

Location: Coshocton, OH

Department: Med/Surg

Med/Surg Type: Per Diem, 12‑hour variable shift, nights

Per Diem, Hands-on bedside role providing direct and indirect care under RN supervision. Ideal if you’re an LPN with BLS (and IV certified) who likes fast-paced med/surg work but wants per diem flexibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.