📢 Local WWII window display now in HCPL photo collection

Back in 1942, Jack Miller, a WWI veteran, began placing photos of local men and women serving in the military in the front windows of his Corydon Sales Store.

Neighbors quickly joined in, bringing pictures of their own friends and relatives in uniform. By November 1943, the display had grown to about 560 photographs, filling the shop windows and honoring local service members during World War II.

These four historic images of the 1943 window display are now part of HCPL’s Military Photograph collection.

If you enjoy local history or want to see how Corydon honored its veterans during WWII, you can visit HCPL’s Military Photograph collection to view these and other images of local service members.