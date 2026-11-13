Corydon’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital work to in-home therapy. If you’re in medical or behavioral health, there’s likely a fit here for you.

Employer: Succeed ABA Therapy

Succeed ABA Therapy Location: Corydon, IN (in-home, school, or community settings)

(in-home, school, or community settings) Type: Part-time (immediate openings; flexible day/afternoon hours)

(immediate openings; flexible day/afternoon hours) Salary: Not listed

Work with children and teens on the autism spectrum using ABA. You’ll design treatment and behavior plans, supervise therapists, train parents and staff, and get mileage reimbursement from the first mile plus room to grow your career.

Employer: Trilogy Health Services – Harrison Springs Health Campus

Location: Corydon, IN (871 Pacer Drive NW)

(871 Pacer Drive NW) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay)

Provide assessments, treatment plans, and hands-on therapy for seniors in an interdisciplinary team. This role comes with weekly pay, health/dental/vision after your first month, 401(k) match, student loan repayment, and tuition help.

Employer: Blue ABA

Location: Corydon, IN (in-person, in-home)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Up to $25/hour

Support children with autism using ABA in their homes, with set client hours (for example Mon–Wed 10am–2pm or Mon–Fri 10am–12pm). Great fit if you enjoy one-on-one work, want steady part-time hours, and like being part of a small, family-oriented team.

Employer: Harrison County Hospital

Location: Corydon, IN – Emergency Department

Type: Full-time, Days (6a–6p, 36 hrs/week, alternating weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Blend reception, clerical, and tech duties in a busy ER—answer phones, support nurses and doctors, and help with basic patient care. Comes with health, dental, vision, retirement, paid days off, tuition reimbursement, and PSLF-qualifying employer status.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.