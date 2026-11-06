🔧 Several Building & Grounds Jobs in Corydon, IN

Corydon has a few solid hands-on roles open right now, from plant maintenance to hospital cleaning. Good options if you like staying active and keeping buildings running smoothly.

Employer: Lucas Oil / Lucas Oil Products

Lucas Oil / Location: Corydon, IN

Type: Full-time

Category: Building & Grounds / Industrial Maintenance

Keep the plant’s machines running with preventive maintenance, troubleshooting, and repairs. You’ll inspect equipment, replace parts, do basic fabrication (welding, cutting, fitting), and work with managers and engineers on upgrades and test runs. Must handle physical work (lifting up to 50 lbs, ladders, lots of walking) and have 2+ years maintenance experience plus basic pneumatic, hydraulic, and electrical skills.

Also listed here if you prefer Indeed: Maintenance Technician – Lucas Oil Products

Employer: Harrison County Hospital

Location: Corydon, IN

Type: PRN (as needed), Weekends 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Category: Environmental Services / Housekeeping

Help keep the hospital clean and safe by cleaning and maintaining patient areas, halls, and other spaces. Great if you want weekend hours, can handle moderate to strenuous physical work, and like a healthcare setting. High school diploma is preferred but not required; housekeeping experience is a plus but not needed.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.