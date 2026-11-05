📋 Corydon, IN Admin Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings

Corydon’s healthcare offices are busy and hiring. If you like organized work, steady hours, and helping people, these admin roles are worth a look.

Employer: HARRISON COUNTY HOSPITAL

HARRISON COUNTY HOSPITAL Location: Corydon, IN

Corydon, IN Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 40 hrs/week

, Monday–Friday, 40 hrs/week Salary: Not listed

Front desk role in a medical office where you greet patients, handle charts, and support doctors and nurses. Good fit if you know medical terms, are comfortable with computers and phones, and want strong benefits like health, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: HARRISON COUNTY HOSPITAL

Location: Corydon, IN

Corydon, IN Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:45am–5:15pm

, Monday–Friday, 8:45am–5:15pm Salary: Not listed

Back-office billing role handling patient accounts, new bills, follow-ups, and questions about balances. Great if you like detailed computer work, clear communication, and want hospital-level benefits including health, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: LifeSpring Health Systems

Location: Corydon, IN

Corydon, IN Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front office at a community mental health and health center, supervising staff and keeping a busy clinic running smoothly. Good match if you have at least 1 year of supervisory experience, strong organization and customer service skills, and want rich benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) + pension, PTO, tuition assistance, and flexible schedule options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and wiggle room than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.