🏥 Corydon, IN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple PRN & Full-Time Roles

Healthcare hiring is steady in Corydon right now, with flexible PRN shifts and solid full-time options. If you’re in nursing, clinical support, or home health, there’s a good mix of hospital and in-home roles.

Employer: Harrison County Hospital

Harrison County Hospital Location: Corydon, IN

Corydon, IN Type: PRN (as needed)

Salary: Not listed

ICU RN role caring for patients from infants to geriatrics with medical and post-surgical needs. BLS/ACLS/PALS and ICU experience are preferred, but there’s on-the-job training and arrhythmia education if you’re building your critical care skills.

Employer: Harrison County Hospital

Harrison County Hospital Location: Corydon, IN

Corydon, IN Type: PRN (as needed)

Salary: Not listed

Pre-op/PACU RN role covering pre-op, PACU, PAT, outpatient, and procedure areas. Great fit if you have OR, recovery room, or outpatient surgery experience and like fast-paced teamwork with surgeons and anesthesia.

Employer: Harrison County Hospital

Harrison County Hospital Location: Corydon, IN

Corydon, IN Type: PRN (as needed)

Salary: Not listed

Float MA role in physician offices, handling both front-desk and clinical tasks like rooming patients, assisting with exams, and managing records. Good for someone with a Medical Assistant degree and at least 1 year of experience (preferred) who wants flexible hours.

Employer: Harrison County Hospital

Harrison County Hospital Location: Corydon, IN

Corydon, IN Type: Full-time, Evenings (12p–8:30p, rotating days)

Salary: Not listed

Hospital lab phlebotomist role doing blood draws, EKGs, specimen processing, and lab phone coverage for all ages. Comes with full-time benefits (health, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and more) and suits someone who can stay calm and organized under pressure.

Employer: Team Select Home Care of Jeffersonville

Location: Corydon, IN (in-home care)

Corydon, IN (in-home care) Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN

Pay: $15.00–$17.00 per hour

One-on-one home care for a client at risk of falls, Monday–Friday 3pm–10pm. Great if you’re a CNA or HHA wanting flexible scheduling, weekly pay, and benefits like health insurance, PTO, and DailyPay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply if something catches your eye.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.