Corvallis property teams are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and keeping places looking sharp, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Avenue5 Residential

Avenue5 Residential Location: Corvallis, OR (Union at Pacific Highway)

(Union at Pacific Highway) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Pay: $28–$30/hour + 20% housing discount

Lead the maintenance team for a large apartment community. You’ll handle day-to-day repairs, unit turns, safety checks, and help manage the maintenance budget, with strong benefits and a people-focused company culture.

Employer: Sterling Management Group

Sterling Management Group Location: Corvallis, OR

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (40 hrs/week)

Pay: From $20/hour

Hands-on role doing repairs, unit turns, basic plumbing/electrical, and some landscaping across a mix of properties. Good fit if you’re dependable, have your own tools, and want steady hours plus health, dental, PTO, and room to grow.

Employer: Aperto Property Management, Inc.

Aperto Property Management, Inc. Location: Corvallis, OR

Type: Full-time, on-call rotation required

Pay: Not listed

Experienced tech role in multifamily housing, including plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and full unit make-readies to HUD standards. Comes with full medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) with match, and strong focus on training and career growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Corvallis property jobs tend to open up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.