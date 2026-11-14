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🔧 Corvallis Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Corvallis property teams are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and keeping places looking sharp, there are several solid options right now.
Maintenance Supervisor
- Employer: Avenue5 Residential
- Location: Corvallis, OR (Union at Pacific Highway)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
- Pay: $28–$30/hour + 20% housing discount
Lead the maintenance team for a large apartment community. You’ll handle day-to-day repairs, unit turns, safety checks, and help manage the maintenance budget, with strong benefits and a people-focused company culture.
Maintenance Technician – Corvallis
- Employer: Sterling Management Group
- Location: Corvallis, OR
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: From $20/hour
Hands-on role doing repairs, unit turns, basic plumbing/electrical, and some landscaping across a mix of properties. Good fit if you’re dependable, have your own tools, and want steady hours plus health, dental, PTO, and room to grow.
Maintenance Technician – OACR
- Employer: Aperto Property Management, Inc.
- Location: Corvallis, OR
- Type: Full-time, on-call rotation required
- Pay: Not listed
Experienced tech role in multifamily housing, including plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and full unit make-readies to HUD standards. Comes with full medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) with match, and strong focus on training and career growth.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Corvallis property jobs tend to open up often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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