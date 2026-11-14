Corvallis healthcare is busy right now, from clinic support roles to advanced surgery. If you want steady work in a medical setting, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Optum (The Corvallis Clinic)

Optum (The Corvallis Clinic) Location: Corvallis, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $35.72/hour (based on experience and other factors)

(based on experience and other factors) Help keep a busy therapy clinic running smoothly while working directly with patients under a PT or PTA. Great fit if you have BLS (or can get it in 90 days) and enjoy exercise, rehab, and staying on your feet.

Employer: Samaritan Health Services

Location: Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Corvallis, OR

Type: Employed, 1.0 FTE (80 hrs/pp)

Pay: Market‑aligned base salary plus productivity (exact amount not listed)

Market‑aligned base salary plus productivity (exact amount not listed) Fellowship‑trained hand and upper extremity surgeon role at a level II trauma center with a strong referral network and teaching opportunities. You’ll work from fingertips to elbow (with potential shoulder work), have access to an ASC, hand therapy, and Epic EMR.

Employer: Walnut Family Dental

Location: Corvallis, OR

Type: Full-time or Part-time (32–36 hrs/week)

Pay: $21.00 – $25.00/hour

Tuesday–Friday schedule with 100% employer‑paid health insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, and in‑house dental care. Great for someone with X‑ray certification who wants a friendly, long‑term team and chances to learn CEREC, 3D scans, implants, and more.

Employer: Samaritan Health Services

Location: GSR OB-GYN, Corvallis, OR

Type: .9 FTE (72 hrs/pp), Day shift

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Support a busy women’s health/OB‑GYN team with procedures, prescriptions, and patient records. Good match if you’re a Registered or Certified MA with BLS who likes varied patient care from pediatrics through geriatrics.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—healthcare employers often train the right person who shows up ready to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.