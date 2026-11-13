Corvallis tech is busy right now—great mix of hands-on hardware/software roles and flexible, remote-friendly work. If you’re into code, wireless, or geospatial data, there’s something here to check out.

Employer: HP

HP Location: Corvallis, OR (onsite, full-time)

Salary: $93,400 – $135,400/year + bonus/equity (US)

Type: Full-time

Work on software and firmware that drive HP’s industrial PageWide Web Press systems—real hardware, real-time controls, and code where milliseconds matter. Great fit if you like C/C++, Java, distributed systems, and want your work to directly impact print quality and uptime.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Corvallis, OR (role can be based anywhere in the U.S.)

Salary: $130,000 – $170,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead wireless design for data centers and complex facilities, covering DAS, LMR, Wi‑Fi, Private LTE/5G, and more. Ideal for a seasoned RF pro (10+ years) who wants to set standards, mentor others, and own technical decisions across multiple high-impact projects.

Employer: NV5

Location: Corvallis, OR (onsite)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Entry-level geospatial/remote sensing role helping process and classify data in a production team. Good for students or early-career folks who want hands-on experience with geospatial tools and like detailed, heads-down computer work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.