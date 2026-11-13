Corvallis keeps adding solid education jobs, from the school district to OSU. If you like working with students or young kids, these are worth a look.

Employer: Corvallis SD 509J

Corvallis SD 509J Location: Corvallis, OR

Type: Seasonal (Temporary), Stipend

Pay: $6,117 – $7,035 stipend , based on experience

, based on experience Season Start: 2026/2027 season

Deadline: Open until filled, earliest review November 19, 2026

This role supports the Corvallis High School softball program, helping run practices, develop players, and coordinate with feeder programs. Great fit if you have high school softball coaching experience and want to mentor student‑athletes in a positive, competitive setting.

Employer: Oregon State University – Family Resource Center

Location: Corvallis, OR

Type: Full-time, Ongoing Pool

Pay: $19.36 – $28.75 per hour , depending on experience

, depending on experience Anticipated Start: September 14, 2026

Priority Deadline: September 12, 2026 (applications reviewed on an ongoing basis)

These full-time roles support lead teachers in OSU’s early care and education centers, working directly with young children and families in a play‑based, equity‑focused program. Ideal if you have early childhood coursework or experience and want stable campus work with clear standards and training.

Employer: Oregon State University – Diversity & Cultural Engagement

Location: Corvallis, OR

Type: Full-time, 12‑month professional faculty

Pay: $65,000 – $70,000 per year

Anticipated Start: February 1, 2027

This leadership role runs the Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center, focusing on Black, African, and African American student belonging, success, and community. Good match for someone with several years in higher ed, student support, or social justice programming who’s ready to lead staff, manage a budget, and shape campus‑wide partnerships.

If one of these speaks to you, bookmark the link and start your resume and cover letter now so you’re ready before deadlines hit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.