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Corvallis
🎓 Corvallis Education Jobs: Multiple School & Campus Roles
8 days ago
Corvallis keeps adding solid education jobs, from the school district to OSU. If you like working with students or young kids, these are worth a look.
CVHS Assistant Softball Coach
- Employer: Corvallis SD 509J
- Location: Corvallis, OR
- Type: Seasonal (Temporary), Stipend
- Pay: $6,117 – $7,035 stipend, based on experience
- Season Start: 2026/2027 season
- Deadline: Open until filled, earliest review November 19, 2026
This role supports the Corvallis High School softball program, helping run practices, develop players, and coordinate with feeder programs. Great fit if you have high school softball coaching experience and want to mentor student‑athletes in a positive, competitive setting.
Early Childhood Associate Teacher Pool – 2027
- Employer: Oregon State University – Family Resource Center
- Location: Corvallis, OR
- Type: Full-time, Ongoing Pool
- Pay: $19.36 – $28.75 per hour, depending on experience
- Anticipated Start: September 14, 2026
- Priority Deadline: September 12, 2026 (applications reviewed on an ongoing basis)
These full-time roles support lead teachers in OSU’s early care and education centers, working directly with young children and families in a play‑based, equity‑focused program. Ideal if you have early childhood coursework or experience and want stable campus work with clear standards and training.
Center Director, Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center
- Employer: Oregon State University – Diversity & Cultural Engagement
- Location: Corvallis, OR
- Type: Full-time, 12‑month professional faculty
- Pay: $65,000 – $70,000 per year
- Anticipated Start: February 1, 2027
This leadership role runs the Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center, focusing on Black, African, and African American student belonging, success, and community. Good match for someone with several years in higher ed, student support, or social justice programming who’s ready to lead staff, manage a budget, and shape campus‑wide partnerships.
If one of these speaks to you, bookmark the link and start your resume and cover letter now so you’re ready before deadlines hit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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