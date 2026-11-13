Corvallis is busy right now for numbers people — from campus payroll to high‑level tax and treasury roles, there’s solid demand for finance talent.

Here are several standout accounting and finance jobs hiring in Corvallis, Oregon:

Employer: Oregon State University – University Shared Services Enterprise (USSE)

Oregon State University – Location: Corvallis, OR (office environment, hybrid/remote considered)

(office environment, hybrid/remote considered) Salary: $175,000 – $185,000/year

Type: Full-time, 12‑month professional faculty

Deadline: Full consideration by December 11, 2026 (open until filled)

Lead treasury services for Oregon’s seven public universities, overseeing cash, investments, and debt (including a $185M Public University Fund and $2.9B in tax‑exempt debt). This is a senior leadership role with strategy, policy work, and direct reporting to the USSE Executive Director.

Employer: Tax & Wealth Management, LLP

Location: Corvallis, OR

Salary: $120,000 – $170,000/year DOE

Type: Full-time, flexible arrangements

High‑level public accounting role for a CPA who loves complex returns and mentoring a team. You’ll review 1120, 1120S, 1065, and high‑net‑worth 1040s, handle multi‑state and consolidated returns, and help shape the firm’s long‑term direction, with strong benefits and generous PTO.

Employer: Oregon State University – UHR Payroll Operations

Location: Corvallis, OR

Salary: $29.62 – $45.32/hour (starting pay based on experience)

(starting pay based on experience) Type: Full-time

Deadline: Full consideration by November 18, 2026 (open until filled)

Join OSU’s payroll team that processes pay for 13,500+ employees and over $830M in annual salary and expenses. This role focuses on payroll processing, customer service, and policy compliance for classified and temporary staff, with lots of cross‑campus interaction.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back — Corvallis finance roles tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.