Corvallis is buzzing with engineering work right now—from clean energy to nuclear tech to power systems on the coast. If you’re an engineer who likes solving real-world problems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: NuScale Power

NuScale Power Location: Corvallis, OR (on-site, full-time)

Salary: Target $80,000–$85,000 (full range $71,000–$107,000 annually)

(full range annually) Type: Full-time

Work on advanced modular nuclear reactor systems, designing and analyzing pressure vessels and reactor internals to strict ASME and NRC standards. Great fit for a recent Mechanical Engineering BS grad (EIT preferred) who wants deep technical experience with CAD (NX/SOLIDWORKS), Ansys, and nuclear-quality engineering.

Employer: Oregon State University – PacWave

Location: Corvallis, OR

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, 12-month professional faculty

Lead power and data systems for PacWave’s offshore wave energy test site, managing medium-voltage power distribution, SCADA, subsea cables, and safety programs. Ideal for an experienced electrical/power systems engineer who enjoys both hands-on technical work and supervising staff, budgets, and complex projects.

Employer: Energy 350

Location: Flexible in OR (serving central/eastern/southern Oregon; role listed in Corvallis area)

Salary: $85,000–$140,000 base, plus bonus and profit share

base, plus Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Blend field engineering with community outreach to help farms and industrial sites cut energy use in irrigation and mechanical systems. Good for a mechanical/energy engineer who likes travel (~40%), building relationships with contractors, and turning energy-efficiency ideas into funded projects.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—engineering roles in this area tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.