🏥 Corvallis Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings This Month

Corvallis healthcare is busy right now—good news if you’re looking for steady, meaningful work. Here are a few solid roles hiring in and around Corvallis, OR.

Employer: Mission Healthcare

Mission Healthcare Location: Listed as Corvallis, OR (home health; territory noted as Salem and surrounding areas)

Listed as (home health; territory noted as Salem and surrounding areas) Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm

, Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm Pay: $38–$44/hour , plus $5,000 sign-on bonus (for Eugene coverage per listing)

, plus (for Eugene coverage per listing) Why it’s worth a look: Home health role with mileage reimbursement, 401(k), paid vacation/sick/holidays, and full medical/dental/vision for 30+ hrs/week. You’ll work closely with a PT to help patients regain function at home.

Employer: Samaritan Health Services

Location: Corvallis, OR – GSR Hematology & Oncology

– GSR Hematology & Oncology Type: Full-time , 1.0 FTE (80 hrs/pay period), Day shift

, 1.0 FTE (80 hrs/pay period), Day shift Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Great fit if you like detailed office work in a clinical setting—handling referrals, prior auths, and working with a cancer care team. Needs 2+ years in a similar role plus comfort with medical terminology and CPT/ICD-10.

Employer: Advantage Dental+

Location: Corvallis, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Patient-focused office looking for a hygienist who loves education and prevention. Ideal if you want part-time hours with a supportive team and room to grow.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—healthcare roles in Corvallis tend to open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.