📋 Corvallis admin jobs: multiple roles with schools & engineering firm

Corvallis has a steady flow of office and admin roles, especially in schools and engineering. Here are a couple of solid openings if you like organized, detail-focused work.

Employer: Corvallis School District 509J

Corvallis School District 509J Location: Corvallis, OR (school counseling office)

(school counseling office) Type: Regular/Probationary, 7.5 hrs/day, Monday–Friday

Regular/Probationary, Pay: $23.21/hour with benefits + 6% PERS retirement contribution (upon eligibility)

+ (upon eligibility) Calendar: 210 work days

Deadline: Open until filled, earliest review November 12, 2026

Support the counseling office with daily clerical work, scheduling, and communication with students, families, and staff. Good fit if you’re organized, like working around students, and are comfortable handling confidential records and helping keep the office running smoothly.

Note: This same job is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so you only need to apply once through your preferred site.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Corvallis, OR (hybrid office/remote per company policy)

(hybrid office/remote per company policy) Type: Full-time (hourly)

(hourly) Pay range: $45,800 – $69,300/year (paid hourly, based on experience and location)

(paid hourly, based on experience and location) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, basic life insurance, 401(k) , PTO (starting at 17 days/year ), 7 paid holidays, caregiver leave, stock purchase plan

Medical, dental, vision, basic life insurance, , PTO (starting at ), 7 paid holidays, caregiver leave, stock purchase plan Posting date: November 4, 2026 (open at least 3 days)

Admin role focused on organizing and formatting project documents, tracking data, and supporting project managers. Great if you’re detail-oriented, like working with databases and reports, and want big-company benefits with some hybrid work flexibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Corvallis admin jobs tend to pop up in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.