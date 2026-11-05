📣 Corvallis Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Growth Paths

Corvallis has a nice mix of corporate, finance, and retail health‑beauty sales roles right now. If you’re good with people and numbers, there’s real room to grow here.

Employer: HP

HP Location: Corvallis, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,050 – $161,800/year + bonus/equity (US)

Own the global strategy and performance for HP’s industrial printing products. This is a high-impact role where you drive product lifecycle, pricing, and go‑to‑market with teams across sales, R&D, supply chain, and more. Ideal if you have 7–10 years in product or portfolio marketing and want a strategic role with strong pay and full corporate benefits.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Corvallis, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + commission/incentive pay (details in hiring process)

Be the go‑to mortgage expert for local homebuyers while partnering closely with Chase branch teams. You’ll coach bankers, build client relationships, and guide customers through the full loan process, with 3+ years mortgage lending and sales required. Good fit if you like a mix of sales, advising, and long‑term client relationships.

Employer: Milan Laser Hair Removal

Location: Corvallis, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay plus uncapped commission

Lead a small clinic team and own the full sales cycle for laser hair removal packages. You’ll consult with clients, close deals, track KPIs, and coach a team of 2–5 people, with benefits in 30 days, PTO right away, and 401(k) with match. Great if you have 2+ years in commission sales and love a beauty/health setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and perks.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.