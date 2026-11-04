🎓 Corvallis teaching jobs: multiple OSU roles for 2026–27

Corvallis keeps adding solid teaching roles, especially at Oregon State University. If you’re planning ahead for the 2026–27 academic year, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Oregon State University – College of Engineering

Oregon State University – College of Engineering Location: Corvallis, OR (on campus)

(on campus) Type: Part-time (0.167 FTE), 9-month, fixed-term

Salary: Commensurate with skills, education, and experience

Commensurate with skills, education, and experience Anticipated dates: Dec 16, 2026 – Jun 15, 2027

Deadline note: Posting closes at 11:59 pm the night before the posted end date; apply early.

You’ll co-teach capstone design courses for Civil and Architectural Engineering students, mentor project teams, and help shape course materials and curriculum. This is a good fit if you have at least a Master’s in Civil or Architectural Engineering, love mentoring, and care about inclusive engineering education.

Employer: Oregon State University – College of Education

Oregon State University – College of Education Location: Corvallis, OR / Portland / E‑Campus (online)

Type: Part-time, term-to-term, non-tenure-track

Salary: Commensurate with skills, education, and experience

Commensurate with skills, education, and experience Anticipated dates: Oct 30, 2026 – Jun 15, 2027

Deadline note: Pool open through the 2026–27 academic year; posting closes 11:59 pm the night before the end date.

This is a pool for one or more instructors to teach across Education and Teaching majors and ESOL/Dual Language/Literacy programs, in person, hybrid, or fully online. You’ll need at least a Master’s in Education or related field (Doctorate for 600-level courses) and experience teaching or developing curriculum; 5+ years K–12 public school teaching is required for licensure programs.

Employer: Oregon State University – School of Writing, Literature, and Film

Oregon State University – School of Writing, Literature, and Film Location: Corvallis, OR (on campus)

(on campus) Type: Full-time, 9-month, tenure-track

Salary: Commensurate with skills, education, and experience

Commensurate with skills, education, and experience Anticipated start: Sep 16, 2027

Priority deadline: Jan 4, 2027 for full consideration (open until filled; closing date may change).

This role focuses on Modernism with strong engagement in Global Anglophone literatures, plus teaching in American and/or British Modernisms. You’ll teach five courses over three quarters, mentor undergrads and grads, and build an active research profile. A Ph.D. in Literature or closely related field and a clear research/publication trajectory are required.

If any of these sound close to what you want, bookmark the links and start lining up your CV, cover letter, and statements now so you’re ready before the deadlines hit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.