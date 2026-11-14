📅 Veterans Community Fair this Saturday in Cortlandt

The Cortlandt Regional Veterans Committee and Hendrick Hudson School District are hosting their annual Veterans Community Fair on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 11:00 AM–2:00 PM at Hendrick Hudson High School.

Bring the whole family for an informative day focused on supporting local veterans.

You can meet one-on-one with local and state support organizations, including:

NYS Dept. of Veteran Services

Vet2Vet/FSW Westchester

Montrose VA

And other veteran support programs

Learn about help with careers, education, managing finances, benefits, healthcare, and wellness.

Stop by anytime during the fair.

For more information, email: