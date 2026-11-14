Looking for a calm, loving cat to share your home in Cortland, NY? These sweet kitties at the Cortland County SPCA are all fixed up, waiting for someone to notice them and say, “You’re mine.”

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 4–5 months)

Young (about 4–5 months) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Cortland County SPCA

Phone: (607) 753-9386

Felix is an introverted but curious young boy. He’s quiet and a bit more mature than many kittens his age, but once you give him attention, he’s social and friendly with people. He’s always alert and interested in what’s going on around him and sometimes likes to cuddle up with his buddy Benson. Felix is comfortable with other cats and would do well in a home that appreciates a gentle, reserved kitten.

👉 Meet Felix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Cortland County SPCA

Phone: (607) 753-9386

Benson is a sweet, shy boy with a beautiful jet-black, medium-length coat. He likes peace and quiet and spends much of his day lounging in a cozy hide box or soft bed. He’s friendly with other cats and kittens and enjoys cuddling with his kitten friend Felix. If you have a calm home and a soft spot for a gentle, quiet cat, Benson could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Benson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 5 years)

Adult (about 5 years) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Cortland County SPCA

Phone: (607) 753-9386

Ginger is a mellow, affectionate 5-year-old who loves to take it easy. She’s the perfect partner for quiet evenings, soft blankets, and doing a whole lot of nothing together. She came to the shelter with ear injuries, possibly from frostbite, which give her a very sweet, unique look along with her big round eyes. If you want a calm, loving cat to keep you company, Ginger would love to meet you.

👉 Meet Ginger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Cortland, NY, consider visiting the Cortland County SPCA or giving them a call at (607) 753-9386 to learn more about these wonderful cats and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.