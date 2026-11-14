Cortez has several lovely cats waiting at the Cortez Animal Shelter for someone to bring them home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange / Red

Orange / Red Shelter: Cortez Animal Shelter

Phone: (970) 565-4910

This tiny orange girl is a young Domestic Shorthair kitten with a bright, warm coat. She’s still a baby, so she’ll need a gentle home ready for playtime, kitten training, and lots of love. The shelter can share more about her vaccinations, spay status, and how she does with other pets.

👉 Meet this orange baby girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Cortez Animal Shelter

Phone: (970) 565-4910

This sweet black and white tuxedo kitten is all dressed up in her fancy coat and looking for a family. As a young kitten, she’ll enjoy toys, climbing, and learning the ropes in a safe indoor home. Ask the shelter about her health checks, vaccines, and whether she might be a good match for kids or other pets.

👉 Meet this tuxedo baby girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange / Red

Orange / Red Shelter: Cortez Animal Shelter

Phone: (970) 565-4910

Another adorable orange Domestic Shorthair baby is also waiting at the shelter. She’s young, curious, and at the perfect age to grow up with your family. The staff can tell you more about her personality, litter box habits, and any vet care she’s already received.

👉 Meet this second orange baby girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Cortez Animal Shelter

Phone: (970) 565-4910

This handsome all-black adult male cat is looking for a calm, loving home. Adult cats often settle in quickly and may already have good house manners. Contact the shelter to learn about his temperament, whether he’s neutered, and how he does with other animals.

👉 Meet this adult black cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Cortez Animal Shelter at (970) 565-4910 to ask about visiting and the adoption process. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors in Cortez, CO can also help these cats find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.