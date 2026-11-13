📅 Navajo jewelry stories & teachings with Kevin Belin

Learn about the meaning and designs of Navajo jewelry from Kevin Belin, Director of the Dine Bizaad Institute for the Navajo Preparatory School.

Kevin has been featured on Native American Calling, American Indian Republic, 21st Century Native Leaders podcast, and Indian Country Today. At this event, he will share stories and teachings behind Navajo jewelry and designs.

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM

Location: 202 N. Park St., Cortez, CO 81321

All are welcome to come listen, learn, and connect with Navajo culture through jewelry and design.