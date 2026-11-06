Free Fermentation Class at Cortez Library

The Cortez Public Library will host a free vegetable fermentation presentation with bestselling author Kirsten K. Shockey on Friday, November 6 at 2:30 p.m. at 202 North Park Street, Cortez. Attendees will learn simple methods to ferment vegetables, from tangy cabbage dishes to spicy Korean-inspired foods, to add flavor, support digestion, and make fresh produce last longer. No registration is needed and all experience levels are welcome.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cortez Public Library