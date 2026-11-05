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Cortez

Workshops and Dino Farewell at Cortez Library Nov. 6

8 days ago
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On November 6 the Cortez Public Library will host a new musical painting workshop at 10:00 AM, with paint provided for all attendees. At 11:00 AM, visitors can meet Paleontologist John Hankla and help say goodbye to Dewey Reximal, the library dinosaur, during the final week to see this display.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cortez Public Library

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