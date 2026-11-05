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Cortez
Local author talk at Cortez Public Library Nov. 20
7 days ago
Local author Robert Schraeder will visit the Cortez Public Library on November 20 at 2:00 PM to talk about the recent release of his new thriller novel "Absolution", which is set in Dolores, Colorado.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Cortez Public Library
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