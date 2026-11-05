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Cortez

📅 Deconstruct-A-Dinosaur send-off at Cortez Library

3 days ago
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📅 Deconstruct-A-Dinosaur with a local paleontologist

On Friday, November 6, 2026 at 11 AM, the Cortez Public Library is hosting a special “Deconstruct-A-Dinosaur” program.

Dewey Reximal, the library’s beloved dinosaur, is getting ready to head back home, and this is the last program before Dewey leaves.

Join local paleontologist John Hankla at the Cortez Public Library for this send-off event and dinosaur-themed program.

No extra details are listed, so just show up a little early at the library on November 6 at 11 AM if you’d like to take part.

More Info: Calendar • Deconstruct-A-Dinosaur

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