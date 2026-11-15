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🎁 Free Finds in Corte Madera — Ski Gear, Bulbs & More
Corte Madera neighbors are putting out some nice free items this week. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby in Mariner Cove.
Free: Salomon Ski Boots Size 26.5 and Poles
Item: Salomon ski boots and ski poles
Size: 26.5 (US 8, UK 7.5, EU 41)
Flex index: 85 (medium stiffness, good for many adult skiers)
Category: Sports & outdoors
Location: Mariner Cove, Corte Madera, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice chance to gear up for the slopes without spending anything, especially if you’re around a men’s US size 8 (or similar in women’s, depending on fit).
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Items on Porch in Corte Madera (Not the Yellow Furniture)
Item: Assorted free items on top of porch furniture
Important: Do NOT take the yellow furniture — only the items sitting on the furniture are free
Address: 5 Tradewind Passage, Corte Madera, CA
Neighborhood: Mariner Cove
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
The poster says to check the items on the furniture and help yourself, but please leave the yellow furniture in place.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Light Bulbs — GE Soft White & Feit Electric
Item: Light bulbs
- Two 3-bulb packs of GE 25W soft white bulbs
- One 2-bulb pack of Feit Electric 65W outdoor security bulbs
Category: Home decor and accessories
Location: Mariner Cove, Corte Madera, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy if you need soft indoor lighting plus some brighter bulbs for outdoor security fixtures.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Corte Madera tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and reach out to the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.