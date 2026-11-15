Corte Madera neighbors are putting out some nice free items this week. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby in Mariner Cove.

Item: Salomon ski boots and ski poles

Size: 26.5 (US 8, UK 7.5, EU 41)

Flex index: 85 (medium stiffness, good for many adult skiers)

Category: Sports & outdoors

Location: Mariner Cove, Corte Madera, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice chance to gear up for the slopes without spending anything, especially if you’re around a men’s US size 8 (or similar in women’s, depending on fit).

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted free items on top of porch furniture

Important: Do NOT take the yellow furniture — only the items sitting on the furniture are free

Address: 5 Tradewind Passage, Corte Madera, CA

Neighborhood: Mariner Cove

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster says to check the items on the furniture and help yourself, but please leave the yellow furniture in place.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Light bulbs

Two 3-bulb packs of GE 25W soft white bulbs

of bulbs One 2-bulb pack of Feit Electric 65W outdoor security bulbs

Category: Home decor and accessories

Location: Mariner Cove, Corte Madera, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy if you need soft indoor lighting plus some brighter bulbs for outdoor security fixtures.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Corte Madera tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and reach out to the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.