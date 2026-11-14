⚠️ Sandbag help tomorrow focused on seniors & mobility needs

Tomorrow’s NRG Sandbag Saturday is a volunteer effort aimed only at:

Seniors and

and Residents with mobility challenges

The focus is on homes in Corte Madera that are below 10 feet elevation along the Bay and Creek, where flooding risk is highest. Because volunteers and sandbag supplies are limited, this event is not a general sandbag pickup for the wider community or nearby towns.

For everyone else, you can:

Check flood barrier options on the Corte Madera Flood Fair website (products like Flowstop, AquaDam, Flood Defense Group systems, and Beluga barriers).

website (products like Flowstop, AquaDam, Flood Defense Group systems, and Beluga barriers). Get free sandbag filling locations through Marin County Emergency Services .

through . Buy prefilled sandbags at local hardware stores.

Thank you for helping keep our community flood-ready.