Corte Madera neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.

Item: Baby changing mat with washable cover

Condition: "Ready for the next baby" (gently used, per poster)

Location: Mariner Cove, Corte Madera, CA

Category: Baby & kids

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple changing mat that comes with a cover you can wash, great for a nursery or travel setup. Handy for new parents looking to save a bit.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 4 aluminum ladders, including 2 extension ladders

Location: Mariner Cove, Corte Madera, CA

Pickup spot: Corner of Westward Drive and Prince Royal Drive, Corte Madera

Category: Tools

Source: nextdoor.com

Set of four ladders, with two that extend for higher reach. Perfect for home projects, painting, or yard work. The poster says they’re free at the street corner, so they may go fast.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted wooden dollhouse furniture and accessories in a clear plastic bin

Location: Chapman Park, Corte Madera, CA

Category: Toys & games

Source: nextdoor.com

Collection of small wooden pieces for a dollhouse, all stored together in a bin. The poster shows a tennis ball for size (tennis ball not included). Fun for kids’ play or craft projects.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something here catches your eye, try to reach out or swing by soon—free items in Corte Madera are often claimed quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.