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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Corte Madera Right Now
Corte Madera neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.
Baby changing mat with a washable cover
Item: Baby changing mat with washable cover
Condition: "Ready for the next baby" (gently used, per poster)
Location: Mariner Cove, Corte Madera, CA
Category: Baby & kids
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple changing mat that comes with a cover you can wash, great for a nursery or travel setup. Handy for new parents looking to save a bit.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Aluminum Ladders-Free
Item: 4 aluminum ladders, including 2 extension ladders
Location: Mariner Cove, Corte Madera, CA
Pickup spot: Corner of Westward Drive and Prince Royal Drive, Corte Madera
Category: Tools
Source: nextdoor.com
Set of four ladders, with two that extend for higher reach. Perfect for home projects, painting, or yard work. The poster says they’re free at the street corner, so they may go fast.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted wooden Dollhouse Furniture and Accessories
Item: Assorted wooden dollhouse furniture and accessories in a clear plastic bin
Location: Chapman Park, Corte Madera, CA
Category: Toys & games
Source: nextdoor.com
Collection of small wooden pieces for a dollhouse, all stored together in a bin. The poster shows a tennis ball for size (tennis ball not included). Fun for kids’ play or craft projects.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If something here catches your eye, try to reach out or swing by soon—free items in Corte Madera are often claimed quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.