⚠️ Sandbag help tomorrow focuses on seniors & mobility needs

Tomorrow’s NRG Sandbag Saturday in Corte Madera is a volunteer effort aimed only at:

Seniors and

and Residents with mobility challenges

especially at homes below 10-foot elevation along the Bay and Creek, where flooding risk is highest.

Because volunteers and sandbag supplies are limited, this event is not a general sandbag pickup for the wider community or nearby towns.

If you’re not in the target group or weren’t contacted, you can still prepare:

Check flood barrier ideas on the Corte Madera Flood Fair website (options like Flowstop, AquaDam, Flood Defense Group, and Garrisonflood.com’s Beluga system).

website (options like Flowstop, AquaDam, Flood Defense Group, and Garrisonflood.com’s Beluga system). Get free sandbag filling at Marin County Emergency Services locations.

at locations. Buy prefilled sandbags at local hardware stores.

Thank you for helping keep our community flood-ready.