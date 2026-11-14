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Corte Madera
⚠️ Sandbag Saturday focuses on seniors & mobility-challenged
12 days ago
⚠️ Sandbag help tomorrow focuses on seniors & mobility needs
Tomorrow’s NRG Sandbag Saturday in Corte Madera is a volunteer effort aimed only at:
- Seniors and
- Residents with mobility challenges
especially at homes below 10-foot elevation along the Bay and Creek, where flooding risk is highest.
Because volunteers and sandbag supplies are limited, this event is not a general sandbag pickup for the wider community or nearby towns.
If you’re not in the target group or weren’t contacted, you can still prepare:
- Check flood barrier ideas on the Corte Madera Flood Fair website (options like Flowstop, AquaDam, Flood Defense Group, and Garrisonflood.com’s Beluga system).
- Get free sandbag filling at Marin County Emergency Services locations.
- Buy prefilled sandbags at local hardware stores.
Thank you for helping keep our community flood-ready.
More Info: NRG Sandbag Saturday: Tomorrows Event Targeting Se...
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