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🌧️ King tides & likely flooding Nov 22–28 in Corte Madera
🌧️ High tides and flooding are likely in Corte Madera from Thanksgiving week.
When: Sun, Nov 22 – Sat, Nov 28, highest tides 9am–2pm daily. Water levels may be 1–1.5 feet higher than predicted and could match or exceed January 2026 levels.
Where: Low-lying areas of Corte Madera, especially Lucky Drive, Mariner Cove, and other flood‑prone spots.
What the Town is doing:
- Placed about 4,500 sandbags along low-lying berms
- Installed check valves on all Mariner Cove and Marina Village storm drains
- Cleaned drains, maintained pumps and flood gates, and is street sweeping daily
- Keeping free fill‑your‑own sandbag stations stocked
- Extra staff on call over the holiday
What you can do now:
- Clear gutters and downspouts; watch street drains and report check valve issues at 415-927-5057
- Protect items in garages/crawlspaces by moving them up
- Use free sandbags at Fire Station #14 – 342 Tamalpais Dr and San Clemente Park (Paradise Dr lot)
- Move vehicles out of flood zones to Granada Park, Montecito Municipal Lot (north of Menke Park), or Pixley side of Town Park; 72‑hour parking rules are suspended 11/22–11/28
- Build a Stay Box and Go Bag (see ReadyMarin)
Never walk or drive through flood water. For flooding that needs a road closure, call Central Marin Police non‑emergency: 415-927-5150. For alerts and real‑time closures, sign up for AlertMarin and Nixle.
More Info: High Tides & Flooding Expected Thanksgiving Week -...
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