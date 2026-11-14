🌧️ High tides and flooding are likely in Corte Madera from Thanksgiving week.

When: Sun, Nov 22 – Sat, Nov 28, highest tides 9am–2pm daily. Water levels may be 1–1.5 feet higher than predicted and could match or exceed January 2026 levels.

Where: Low-lying areas of Corte Madera, especially Lucky Drive, Mariner Cove, and other flood‑prone spots.

What the Town is doing:

Placed about 4,500 sandbags along low-lying berms

along low-lying berms Installed check valves on all Mariner Cove and Marina Village storm drains

Cleaned drains, maintained pumps and flood gates, and is street sweeping daily

Keeping free fill‑your‑own sandbag stations stocked

stocked Extra staff on call over the holiday

What you can do now:

Clear gutters and downspouts ; watch street drains and report check valve issues at 415-927-5057

; watch street drains and report check valve issues at Protect items in garages/crawlspaces by moving them up

by moving them up Use free sandbags at Fire Station #14 – 342 Tamalpais Dr and San Clemente Park (Paradise Dr lot)

at and Move vehicles out of flood zones to Granada Park , Montecito Municipal Lot (north of Menke Park) , or Pixley side of Town Park ; 72‑hour parking rules are suspended 11/22–11/28

, , or ; Build a Stay Box and Go Bag (see ReadyMarin)

Never walk or drive through flood water. For flooding that needs a road closure, call Central Marin Police non‑emergency: 415-927-5150. For alerts and real‑time closures, sign up for AlertMarin and Nixle.