Tomorrow’s NRG Sandbag Saturday in Corte Madera will focus on seniors and residents with mobility challenges who live below 10-foot elevation along the Bay and Creek, where flood risk is highest. This is a volunteer effort with limited people and sandbag supplies, so help is only for these targeted homes, not the wider community or nearby towns.

Neighbors can find more flood help and barrier ideas on the Corte Madera Flood Fair website, including products like Flowstop, AquaDam, Flood Defense Group systems, and the Beluga flood protection system. Free sandbag filling spots are listed by Marin County Emergency Services, and prefilled sandbags can be bought at local hardware stores.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Corte Madera