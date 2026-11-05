Central Marin Sandbag Day volunteer event Nov 14

Central Marin Sandbag Day will take place on Saturday, November 14 to help residents in Corte Madera, Larkspur, and Greenbrae get ready for flood season. Neighbors who need help can ask for free sandbag delivery and placement at their homes.

Volunteers are needed to move and place bags, drive trucks, and help with planning. Help can be requested or offered through the online Sandbag Day hub. Organizers will follow up with people who sign up, but help depends on local plans and how many volunteers are available. This is a one-time November effort, and sandbags do not guarantee flood protection.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Corte Madera