Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Corte Madera

Corte Madera Town Hall closed on Veterans Day

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1btZyr_1GoMJRr800

The Town of Corte Madera Town Hall will be closed on Wednesday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day. Town Hall will reopen with regular hours on Thursday, November 12.

Neighbors should plan any in-person visits for days other than November 11. Normal services will be available again starting November 12.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Corte Madera

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments