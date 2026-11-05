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Corte Madera
Corte Madera Town Hall closed on Veterans Day
7 days ago
The Town of Corte Madera Town Hall will be closed on Wednesday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day. Town Hall will reopen with regular hours on Thursday, November 12.
Neighbors should plan any in-person visits for days other than November 11. Normal services will be available again starting November 12.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Corte Madera
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.