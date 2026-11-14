Healthcare hiring around Corrales is steady right now, especially for hands-on roles with kids, seniors, and adults who need daily support. If you like caring for people and want flexible hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Roadrunner Healthcare (nurse-owned)

Roadrunner Healthcare (nurse-owned) Location: Based in Corrales, NM , serving Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Santa Fe, Española, Los Lunas/Belen

Based in , serving Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Santa Fe, Española, Los Lunas/Belen Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, flexible schedule

Support clients in their homes with daily tasks like bathing, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship. Good fit if you’re dependable, kind, and want steady hours with a local, nurse-owned agency.

Employer: Roadrunner Healthcare (nurse-owned)

Roadrunner Healthcare (nurse-owned) Location: Based in Corrales, NM , serving Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Santa Fe, Española, Los Lunas/Belen

Based in , serving Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Santa Fe, Española, Los Lunas/Belen Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), flexible schedule

Same caregiving work as the full-time role, but with hours that can flex around school, family, or another job. Great if you want to ease into healthcare or add extra income without a rigid schedule.

Employer: Centria Autism

Location: Corrales, NM

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16 – $23/hour

Work one-on-one with children with autism, following behavior plans created by a BCBA. You’ll get training, help kids build communication and life skills, and have a clear career path in behavioral health—perfect if you’re bilingual, active, and love working with kids.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or other locations listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.