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🐶 Gentle, Special-Needs Dogs Waiting for Homes in Corpus Christi
Some very special dogs in Corpus Christi, TX are looking for understanding adopters. These pups need patient, adult-only homes and people willing to work with their behavior needs.
Sadie
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Boxer / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle and white
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- Phone: (361) 225-0845
Sadie is a medium-sized Boxer mix with a striking brindle-and-white coat. She’s currently living at Gulf Coast Humane Society and is looking for a committed adopter who can give her structure, training, and time to settle in.
Please contact the shelter directly for details on her temperament, whether she’s good with other dogs or kids, and her vetting status (vaccines, spay, etc.).
👉 Meet Sadie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Milly
- Status: Adoptable (Private Owner Rehome)
- Breed: Mutt / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white
- Adoption fee: $0 (no fee listed)
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Corpus Christi, TX)
- Contact: Through Adoptapet listing
Milly is a senior Lab mix who has been with her family for about 10 years. She has a history of anxiety and has shown aggression toward a young child in the home. For safety, her family is looking for a new situation where she can live without small children and with someone experienced and patient.
If you’re used to working with anxious or reactive dogs and can offer a calm, adult-only home, Milly may be a good fit. Please read her full behavior notes and discuss her history carefully with her current owner before deciding.
👉 Meet Milly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Corpus Christi area and have experience with dogs who need a little extra understanding, please consider reaching out about one of these pups. Sharing their listings online can also help them find the right match.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.