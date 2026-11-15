Some very special dogs in Corpus Christi, TX are looking for understanding adopters. These pups need patient, adult-only homes and people willing to work with their behavior needs.

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Boxer / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Boxer / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle and white

Brindle and white Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, TX Phone: (361) 225-0845

Sadie is a medium-sized Boxer mix with a striking brindle-and-white coat. She’s currently living at Gulf Coast Humane Society and is looking for a committed adopter who can give her structure, training, and time to settle in.

Please contact the shelter directly for details on her temperament, whether she’s good with other dogs or kids, and her vetting status (vaccines, spay, etc.).

👉 Meet Sadie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable (Private Owner Rehome)

Adoptable (Private Owner Rehome) Breed: Mutt / Labrador Retriever mix

Mutt / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white

Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white Adoption fee: $0 (no fee listed)

(no fee listed) Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Corpus Christi, TX)

Contact: Through Adoptapet listing

Milly is a senior Lab mix who has been with her family for about 10 years. She has a history of anxiety and has shown aggression toward a young child in the home. For safety, her family is looking for a new situation where she can live without small children and with someone experienced and patient.

If you’re used to working with anxious or reactive dogs and can offer a calm, adult-only home, Milly may be a good fit. Please read her full behavior notes and discuss her history carefully with her current owner before deciding.

👉 Meet Milly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Corpus Christi area and have experience with dogs who need a little extra understanding, please consider reaching out about one of these pups. Sharing their listings online can also help them find the right match.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.