Corpus Christi’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics hiring across many units. If you’re in medical or nursing, there are several solid full-time roles open right now.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

CHRISTUS Health Location: Corpus Christi, TX (Spohn Hospital – Shoreline)

(Spohn Hospital – Shoreline) Type: Full-time (5 days, 8-hour shifts)

(5 days, 8-hour shifts) Salary/Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus

Work in a large, bayfront acute care hospital with a Level II Trauma Center and advanced imaging tech. Great fit if you want variety, cross-campus work, and a teaching-hospital setting.

Employer: Aura Health

Aura Health Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time

Lead the respiratory team across emergency, heart, and women’s services. Good match if you’re an experienced RT ready to move into leadership, mentoring staff, and shaping protocols.

Employer: Proforma Health

Proforma Health Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time

Provide rehab nursing care for patients recovering from illness, injury, or surgery. Ideal if you like building longer-term patient relationships and guiding people through recovery.

Employer: Health Marketing

Health Marketing Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time

Handle pre-, intra-, and post-procedure care for endoscopy patients, including IVs, sedation monitoring, and assisting physicians. Great for RNs who enjoy fast-paced procedural work and patient education.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time , 7PM–7AM

, Work on a GI/Gerontology med/surg tele floor, caring for complex patients and using full nursing process. Good for RNs who want strong orientation, clear competency paths, and night-shift differentials.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have more openings on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.