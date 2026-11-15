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Corpus Christi
🏥 Corpus Christi Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Openings
4 days ago
Corpus Christi’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics hiring across many units. If you’re in medical or nursing, there are several solid full-time roles open right now.
MRI Tech, Magnetic Resonance Imaging Technologist – $5K Sign-On
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX (Spohn Hospital – Shoreline)
- Type: Full-time (5 days, 8-hour shifts)
- Salary/Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus
- Work in a large, bayfront acute care hospital with a Level II Trauma Center and advanced imaging tech. Great fit if you want variety, cross-campus work, and a teaching-hospital setting.
Respiratory Therapist Supervisor
- Employer: Aura Health
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Lead the respiratory team across emergency, heart, and women’s services. Good match if you’re an experienced RT ready to move into leadership, mentoring staff, and shaping protocols.
Registered Nurse – Rehabilitation
- Employer: Proforma Health
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Provide rehab nursing care for patients recovering from illness, injury, or surgery. Ideal if you like building longer-term patient relationships and guiding people through recovery.
Endoscopy Nurse (RN – Endoscopy Unit)
- Employer: Health Marketing
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Handle pre-, intra-, and post-procedure care for endoscopy patients, including IVs, sedation monitoring, and assisting physicians. Great for RNs who enjoy fast-paced procedural work and patient education.
Registered Nurse – Med/Surg Tele (4th Floor GI/Ger)
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- Type: Full-time, 7PM–7AM
- Work on a GI/Gerontology med/surg tele floor, caring for complex patients and using full nursing process. Good for RNs who want strong orientation, clear competency paths, and night-shift differentials.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have more openings on their sites.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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