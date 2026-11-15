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Corpus Christi
⚡ Corpus Christi utility & infrastructure jobs with multiple openings
4 days ago
Corpus Christi’s utility and infrastructure scene is busy, with steady work in water, wastewater, and power support. Here are several hands-on roles that keep the city and its systems running.
Assist Technician – Leak Repair
- Employer: The Colt Group
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This entry-level role helps find and fix leaks at industrial sites. Good fit if you have mechanical skills, can lift 75 lbs, don’t mind climbing and travel, and want to grow in a safety-focused field job.
Generator Technician
- Employer: Pearce Services
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $30–$40/hour base pay (plus possible bonuses and stipends)
Service and repair backup generators on cell towers across the region. Great for independent techs with generator experience who are okay with travel, on-call work, and outdoor conditions, and want strong benefits and growth.
Utility Technician II – Infrastructure
- Employer: City of Corpus Christi
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week
- Salary: Not listed
Maintain and repair the city’s water and wastewater systems—hydrants, mains, manholes, meters, and more. Good for someone with at least 1 year of experience, a driver’s license, and interest in earning TCEQ water/wastewater licenses.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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