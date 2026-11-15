Corpus Christi’s utility and infrastructure scene is busy, with steady work in water, wastewater, and power support. Here are several hands-on roles that keep the city and its systems running.

Employer: The Colt Group

The Colt Group Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This entry-level role helps find and fix leaks at industrial sites. Good fit if you have mechanical skills, can lift 75 lbs, don’t mind climbing and travel, and want to grow in a safety-focused field job.

Employer: Pearce Services

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $30–$40/hour base pay (plus possible bonuses and stipends)

Service and repair backup generators on cell towers across the region. Great for independent techs with generator experience who are okay with travel, on-call work, and outdoor conditions, and want strong benefits and growth.

Employer: City of Corpus Christi

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week

Salary: Not listed

Maintain and repair the city’s water and wastewater systems—hydrants, mains, manholes, meters, and more. Good for someone with at least 1 year of experience, a driver’s license, and interest in earning TCEQ water/wastewater licenses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.