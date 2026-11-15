Corpus Christi retail is busy right now—stores are hiring for front-end leads and friendly sales staff. Good mix of full-time and part-time, with chances to grow if you like customer service.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads the cashier team in a fast-paced, healthy grocery store. You’ll coach cashiers, handle customer issues, help with hiring and training, and get perks like a 15% store discount, DailyPay access, and a range of benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keyholder role running the whole front end—staff scheduling, customer service, safety meetings, and store banking support. Comes with medical, dental, vision after 90 days, 401(k) with company match, and a 20% employee discount.

Employer: Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another posting for the same Front End Team Leader role at Ollie’s, with the same duties: lead the front-end team, manage standards, support hiring and training, and help hit store goals. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of retail supervisor experience and like hands-on leadership.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Type: Part-time

Start Rate: $12.00/hour

Help pet parents find the right food, toys, and supplies while caring for animals in-store. Great if you love pets, want flexible hours (evenings/weekends/holidays), and like a fast-paced, purpose-driven retail job.

Employer: Art Factory

Art Factory Location: La Palmera Mall, Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $10.00/hour

Work with custom canvas prints—help customers, enter orders on the computer, and run printing equipment. Training is provided, plus an employee discount and flexible schedule, so it’s a nice fit if you’re detail-oriented and like creative work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail and similar roles listed.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.