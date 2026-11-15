Corpus Christi’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are building up their teams. If you like fast‑paced work, there are several solid options here from entry level to full management.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King) Location: 6610 Saratoga, Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Run the whole restaurant: daily operations, a team of 10–45 people, and sales/profit goals. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of restaurant management and want growth, scholarships, and wellness perks.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King) Location: 5288 Old Brownsville Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78405

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a busy Burger King with full responsibility for staff, guest satisfaction, and financial results. Offers internal certifications plus access to scholarship funds and emergency assistance programs.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King) Location: 309 IH 37, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on GM role for someone who can handle long or irregular shifts and lead a full team. Includes access to discount programs, wellness tools, and pregnancy planning resources based on eligibility.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut) Location: 7001 Yorktown Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help run shifts, train crew, and keep food safety and service standards high. Perks can include daily pay access, tuition help, and free GED credentials if you qualify.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut) Location: 1216 Waldron Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Fast-paced shift lead role where you’ll supervise crew, interact with guests, and manage prep/cleaning tasks. Great if you’re 18+ with reliable transportation and some customer service experience.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut) Location: 2120 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX 78404

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Similar shift manager role focused on training staff, cost control, and guest service. Offers wellness tools, discounts, and on-demand pay based on eligibility.

Employer: HESTER'S CAFE

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: In-person

In-person Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour

Mix of cooking and dishwashing in a fast-paced, team-focused kitchen. Comes with health, dental, vision, paid training, and employee discounts.

Employer: CRB FOODS LLC

Location: Corpus Christi, TX 78404

Type: Full-time, Part-time, in-person

Pay: $13.00 – $16.00 per hour

Support food prep, cooking, and keeping the kitchen clean while serving guests. Offers flexible schedules, employee discounts, and advancement opportunities; 1 year kitchen experience required.

Employer: Holiday Inn Marina – 707 N Shoreline, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: In-person

In-person Pay: $10.00 – $15.00 per hour

Event-based role setting up rooms, serving food, and helping with catering orders. Good fit if you like busy banquet shifts and guest-facing work.

Employer: IHOP

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: In-person

In-person Hours: 30–40 hours per week

Pay: $12.00 – $14.00 per hour

Cook menu items to spec, keep your station clean, and follow food safety rules. Great for someone with solid knife skills and prior kitchen or restaurant experience.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.