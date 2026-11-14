Corpus Christi’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around data centers and heavy industry. If you’ve got senior-level experience, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Corpus Christi, TX (open to any U.S. location near a Jacobs office)

(open to any U.S. location near a Jacobs office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $132,900 – $182,700 base range

Lead structural design for hyperscale data centers and other advanced manufacturing projects. This role is ideal if you’re a PE with 8+ years’ experience, strong in RISA/STAAD, AutoCAD/Revit, and want hybrid work, national projects, and clear room to grow into bigger leadership.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Corpus Christi, TX (open to any U.S. location near a Jacobs office)

(open to any U.S. location near a Jacobs office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $139,200 – $232,600 base range

High-impact subject matter expert role guiding controls strategy for large data center portfolios. Best fit if you’re a PE with 15+ years in I&C/automation, deep experience with BAS/SCADA/EPMS, major platforms (Siemens, Schneider, JCI, etc.), and want to set standards, mentor teams, and travel 25–50%.

Employer: CTS Complete Technical Services

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Senior Instrumentation & Electrical designer role supporting multiple projects in refinery, midstream, petrochemical, or heavy industry. Great if you bring 15+ years’ I&E design, are strong in AutoCAD, SmartPlant/Intools, Bentley, and like leading design work, field checks, and coordinating with global teams.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—senior engineering roles like this tend to move fast. Save the links, polish your resume to match the skills listed, and apply soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.