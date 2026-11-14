Corpus Christi’s sales scene is busy right now, with options for both seasoned pros and people brand new to selling. Here are several solid roles where you can grow your income and your skills.

Employer: Royal Cup, Inc.

Location: Corpus Christi, TX (field-based in territory)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + full benefits)

Manage and grow existing accounts in healthcare, senior living, food & beverage, and hospitality. This is a relationship-heavy role with lots of in-person visits, using data tools like Power BI to spot growth opportunities across coffee, tea, and related products.

Employer: Sames Auto Group

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission + bonuses)

Entry-level auto sales with full training provided—no dealership background needed. Great fit if you’re outgoing, goal-driven, and like the idea of commission, bonuses, and room to move into leadership as the dealership grows.

Employer: Simple Staffing (hiring for ADT Security)

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time, field sales

Salary: Uncapped commission; many new reps earn about $95,000, top reps $150,000+

Training Pay: Up to $4,000 in the first 8 weeks

In-home sales role helping families and small businesses choose smart home security systems. You’ll drive your own car in a local territory, get mileage reimbursement, and earn uncapped commissions plus strong benefits like medical, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition help.

Employer: Farmers Insurance Group

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $2,500/month; about $50,051–$60,277/year with commission & bonuses

Sell personal insurance products with a steady base salary plus commission and bonuses. Monday–Friday schedule, weekends off, paid time off, and hands-on training with an established agent make this a good option if you want sales income with more predictable hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings or multiple spots on the same team.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.