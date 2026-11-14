Corpus Christi has some solid front-office roles open right now, especially in medical and healthcare settings. If you like keeping things organized and helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Avir Health Group

Avir Health Group Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the business office for a skilled nursing facility, handling accounting, personnel, bookkeeping, secretarial work, and medical records. Offers competitive pay, Daily Pay access, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, health insurance for the family, and more, plus they welcome walk-in applicants daily.

Employer: Corpus Christi Neurology

Corpus Christi Neurology Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: $12.00 – $17.00 per hour

Front-desk role in a multi-specialty medical office, ideal if you’re energetic, detail-oriented, and strong with customer service. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plan, and paid time off.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, TX Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8 AM – 5 PM

Salary: Not listed

Be the first point of contact for patients in a specialty neurosurgery clinic. You’ll welcome patients, schedule appointments, handle payments, post charges, verify insurance, and update patient accounts using the hospital system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.