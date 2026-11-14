Corpus Christi has steady demand for people who can keep trucks and cars on the road. If you like turning wrenches and staying busy, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: United Rentals

United Rentals Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on complex diesel, hydraulic, electrical, and rental equipment for the world’s largest equipment rental provider. This role fits an experienced tech (3–5 years) who owns their tools and wants a path into higher-level technician or leadership roles, plus access to strong benefits and career development.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly role where you’ll learn general vehicle maintenance like oil changes, filters, batteries, and safety checks. Good fit if you have a driver’s license, basic computer skills, and want training, benefits, and a clear growth path in auto service.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same entry-level lube tech track at a different local center, with training, uniforms provided, and full-time benefits. You’ll handle basic shop cleaning and vehicle checks while you build your skills and move up.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.