Corpus Christi’s industrial side is busy right now, with plants and service crews looking for people who like hands-on work. If you’re good with tools, machines, or leading a crew, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: H‑E‑B

H‑E‑B Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a production team making H‑E‑B food products, focusing on quality, safety, and on-time output. You’ll coach and train partners, help with hiring and performance reviews, and keep shifts running smoothly in a fast-paced plant environment.

Employer: Setpoint Integrated Solutions, Inc.

Location: Corpus Christi, TX (field-based)

Corpus Christi, TX (field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level field role working on pressure relief valves for industrial clients. Good fit if you’re mechanically inclined, can travel, and want to build skills with tools, testing equipment, and safety procedures out in the field and shop.

Employer: CMC (Commercial Metals Company)

(Commercial Metals Company) Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers Day 1 benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, bonuses)

Operate rebar and steel fabrication equipment like shears, benders, cranes, and forklifts in a heavy industrial setting. This role is great if you’re okay with outdoor work in all weather, can lift 50 lbs, and want room to cross-train and advance in a Fortune 500 steel company.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.