undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Corpus Christi
🛒 Multiple Customer Service Jobs in Corpus Christi Right Now
2 days ago
Corpus Christi retail is busy right now, with stores looking for both new and experienced team members. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.
Senior Assistant Store Manager – Spencer’s
- Employer: Spencer’s / Spirit Halloween
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- Type: Full-time (up to ~38 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.75 – $17.00 per hour
- Why it’s worth a click: Lead the team, drive sales, and help run the whole store. Comes with paid vacation/holidays, sick time, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, 30% merch discount, and scholarship opportunities. Prior retail or management experience is required, and you’ll be on your feet, lifting and moving stock.
Store Crew (Retail Sales Associate) – 7‑Eleven
- Employer: 7‑Eleven
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a click: Entry-level role with flexible schedules and a mix of cashier, stocking, cleaning, and some food prep. 7‑Eleven highlights training, promote-from-within growth, PTO (if eligible), 401(k), tuition help, and holiday premium pay, so it’s a solid option if you want to start or grow in convenience retail.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.