Corpus Christi retail is busy right now, with stores looking for both new and experienced team members. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Spencer’s / Spirit Halloween

Spencer’s / Spirit Halloween Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time (up to ~38 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.75 – $17.00 per hour

Why it’s worth a click: Lead the team, drive sales, and help run the whole store. Comes with paid vacation/holidays, sick time, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, 30% merch discount, and scholarship opportunities. Prior retail or management experience is required, and you’ll be on your feet, lifting and moving stock.

Employer: 7‑Eleven

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a click: Entry-level role with flexible schedules and a mix of cashier, stocking, cleaning, and some food prep. 7‑Eleven highlights training, promote-from-within growth, PTO (if eligible), 401(k), tuition help, and holiday premium pay, so it’s a solid option if you want to start or grow in convenience retail.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.