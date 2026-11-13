Buc Days will return to Corpus Christi from April 29 – May 9, 2027, continuing a local tradition that began in 1938. The non-profit Buccaneer Commission uses proceeds from the event for college help, with more than $2.9 million in scholarships and grants given to students since 1996. Money from every rodeo ticket, carnival ride, and parade night helps support education in the Coastal Bend.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Buc Days