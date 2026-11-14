Corpus Christi’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from big hospital systems to home health. Here are several solid openings if you want to care for patients and still enjoy that coastal life.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

CHRISTUS Health Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time, permanent (physician)

(physician) Salary: Competitive guaranteed salary + productivity & quality bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Competitive guaranteed salary (exact amount not listed) Turn‑key endocrine practice with 18–24 patients/day, strong diabetes and thyroid/osteoporosis mix, no weekend or holiday call, and Epic EMR. Includes malpractice with tail, relocation & sign‑on, loan repayment, PTO, CME, and full medical/dental/vision.

Employer: CHRISTUS St. Vincent / CHRISTUS Spohn Health System

CHRISTUS St. Vincent / CHRISTUS Spohn Health System Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time, permanent (physician)

(physician) Salary: Competitive guaranteed salary + productivity & quality bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Competitive guaranteed salary (exact amount not listed) High‑demand foot & ankle reconstruction and trauma role with optional ER call and Epic EMR. Comes with malpractice with tail, relocation & sign‑on, loan repayment, PTO, CME, and full benefits in a large regional system.

Employer: Driscoll Children’s Hospital

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time hospital-employed (physician; part-time options may be considered)

(physician; part-time options may be considered) Salary: Generous base + RVU production bonus (exact amount not listed)

Generous base (exact amount not listed) Join a 243-bed pediatric tertiary center with large NICU, PICU, and CICU, plus strong surgical subspecialty support and dedicated pediatric anesthesia. Package includes malpractice, relocation, medical/dental/vision, disability, life, retirement plans, PTO, holidays, and CME.

Employer: Oceans Healthcare (in partnership with CHRISTUS Spohn)

(in partnership with CHRISTUS Spohn) Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time, nights

Salary: Competitive market compensation (exact amount not listed)

Competitive market compensation (exact amount not listed) Support patients with anxiety, depression, and other mental health needs while working closely with nursing staff. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, PTO, daily pay, disability, life insurance, and EAP.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Listed as Full-time , description notes Part-time, 7AM–7PM

Listed as , description notes Salary: Not listed

Not listed Fast‑paced med/surg telemetry unit where all RNs get telemetry training and ACLS. Great place to build strong acute‑care skills in a large, faith‑based system.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health – Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – Shoreline

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time, multiple shifts

Salary: Not listed; $15,000 sign-on bonus advertised

Not listed; advertised Work in a Level II Trauma Center with state‑of‑the‑art ORs, ICU, and Cath Lab at a teaching hospital. Role includes trauma and surgical care with clear timelines to obtain ACLS, PALS, TNCC, and other certifications.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time, 5x8s

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Pre‑op RN role with strong perioperative orientation and residency support, plus required BLS, ACLS, and PALS. Good fit if you want steady hours and to grow in the OR environment.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts

Pay: $2,566 per week (includes taxable + tax‑free stipends, per listing)

(includes taxable + tax‑free stipends, per listing) Travel MRI Tech assignment with a start date of 11/30/2026, working days. Backed by an RN‑founded, nationwide staffing agency with 25+ years in the field.

Employer: Not listed (home health agency)

Not listed (home health agency) Location: Corpus Christi, TX 78415

Type: Part-time, in-person home health

Pay: $45.00–$55.00 per hour

Provide in‑home OT treatments focused on ADLs, safety, and independence under OT supervision. Offers a flexible schedule, field‑based work, and the chance to help patients stay safe at home.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are hiring for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.