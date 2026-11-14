Corpus Christi’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are adding to their teams. Here are a few solid options if you like fast kitchens, friendly guests, and steady hours.

Employer: HESTER'S CAFE Lamar Park

HESTER'S CAFE Lamar Park Location: Corpus Christi, TX (Lamar Park)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00 – $15.00 per hour

Benefits: Dental, health, vision, employee discount

Hands-on kitchen role in a busy café, focused on quality food and smooth service. Great fit if you have line or prep experience and want daytime shifts with solid benefits.

Employer: Wendy hart management

Wendy hart management Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $10.00 – $13.00 per hour

Benefits: Dental, health, vision, employee discount, paid training, flexible schedule

Fast-paced quick-service jobs with options to start as crew or step into shift management. Good for anyone who wants steady hours, customer contact, and room to grow.

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $7.50 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Support the dining room by running food, clearing tables, and keeping things clean and moving. Nice entry role if you want restaurant experience and flexible hours.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.