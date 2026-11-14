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🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are adding to their teams. Here are a few solid options if you like fast kitchens, friendly guests, and steady hours.
Line Cook/Prep Cook – HESTER'S CAFE Lamar Park
- Employer: HESTER'S CAFE Lamar Park
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX (Lamar Park)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.00 – $15.00 per hour
- Benefits: Dental, health, vision, employee discount
Hands-on kitchen role in a busy café, focused on quality food and smooth service. Great fit if you have line or prep experience and want daytime shifts with solid benefits.
Shift Managers/Crew Members – Wendy hart management
- Employer: Wendy hart management
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $10.00 – $13.00 per hour
- Benefits: Dental, health, vision, employee discount, paid training, flexible schedule
Fast-paced quick-service jobs with options to start as crew or step into shift management. Good for anyone who wants steady hours, customer contact, and room to grow.
Food Runner / Busser
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $7.50 per hour
- Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule
Support the dining room by running food, clearing tables, and keeping things clean and moving. Nice entry role if you want restaurant experience and flexible hours.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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